0xcert (ZXC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,503.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. 0xcert has a total market cap of $996,354.36 and $8,503.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00038879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00278517 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,088.97 or 0.02703295 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012207 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.