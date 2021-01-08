$1.16 EPS Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.57. 595,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,270,709. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $238.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.