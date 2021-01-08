1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.13

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.13 and traded as high as $27.99. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 597,332 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 27,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $775,745.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,588,692.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 27,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $787,084.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,974 shares in the company, valued at $32,051,571.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,169. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 22.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 160.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 43,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

