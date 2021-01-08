1inch (1INCH) Market Cap Tops $93.13 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. 1inch has a total market cap of $93.13 million and approximately $117.91 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch token can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00003136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1inch has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1inch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00022443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00103385 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.59 or 0.00416973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00216225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00048727 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.