1irstcoin (FST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $89,563.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $33.79 million and $89,563.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.00316864 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012072 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000150 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,968,103 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.