1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ONEM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Shares of ONEM opened at $42.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of -14.99. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $84,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $630,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,989.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,591 shares of company stock valued at $22,112,938 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2,735.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 161.3% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 561,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 346,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 269.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 86,819 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

