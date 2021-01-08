1World (1WO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,461.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. 1World has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $6,461.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One 1World token can currently be bought for $0.0915 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00103950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.82 or 0.00420260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00218842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00049278 BTC.

1World Token Profile

1World’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

1World Token Trading

1World can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.