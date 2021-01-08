21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.49

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 20318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNET. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The firm had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth $194,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.