247,124 Shares in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 247,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 26.01% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

NYSEARCA LSST traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.63. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,908. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

