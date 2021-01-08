35,000 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.80. 582,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,798,428. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.00. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

