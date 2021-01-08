3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Given “Neutral” Rating at B. Riley

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

