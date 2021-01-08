3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) PT Raised to $27.00

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

