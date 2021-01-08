$41.48 Million in Sales Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce $41.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.08 million to $42.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $149.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.22 million to $150.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $195.64 million, with estimates ranging from $189.58 million to $206.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

FROG stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.83. JFrog has a 12-month low of $57.14 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth about $254,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth about $254,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

