$5.67 Million in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2021


Wall Street brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post sales of $5.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.22 million and the highest is $6.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 million to $23.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $68.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.72 million to $75.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VYNE. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 4,061.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 935,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 152.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 2,682.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 878.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 172,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 179,952 shares in the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $278.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.97. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

