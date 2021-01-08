$50.47 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report sales of $50.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.50 million and the highest is $57.23 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $32.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $194.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.65 million to $211.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $311.40 million, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $363.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $71.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.25.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.