$644.50 Million in Sales Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will announce $644.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $645.00 million and the lowest is $644.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $247.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company had revenue of $633.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $33.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ChampionX by 20.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ChampionX by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,395,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

