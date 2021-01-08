65,000 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Acquired by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,000. SL Green Realty accounts for approximately 1.3% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SL Green Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.07.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 30,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,103. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $24.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 40.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.