780,000 Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Acquired by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,000. Lithium Americas comprises 3.2% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Lithium Americas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 172.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $134,000. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

LAC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. 443,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,509,123. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -51.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

