$790.52 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report $790.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $797.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $785.10 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $720.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 425.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

OPCH opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

