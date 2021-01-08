8,519 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by National Investment Services of America LLC

National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,474. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

