888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) Shares Gap Up to $310.00

888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $310.00, but opened at $325.00. 888 Holdings plc (888.L) shares last traded at $305.00, with a volume of 362,956 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 280.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 229.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get 888 Holdings plc (888.L) alerts:

In other 888 Holdings plc (888.L) news, insider Itai Pazner sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £780,000 ($1,019,074.99).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings plc (888.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings plc (888.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.