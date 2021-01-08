890 5th Avenue Partners (ENFAU) Plans to Raise $250 Million in January 12th IPO

890 5th Avenue Partners (ENFAU) is planning to raise $250 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, January 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 25,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $319.5 million.

Cowen and Craig-Hallum Capital Group served as the underwriters for the IPO.

890 5th Avenue Partners provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to focus on industries that align well with the relationships and experience of our team and sponsor. We will seek to capitalize on the exceptional operating experience, capital markets expertise and vast network of our management team and advisors across the technology, media and telecommunications sectors. “.

890 5th Avenue Partners was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 14 Elm Place, Suite 206, Rye, New York 10580 and can be reached via phone at (575) 914-6575.

