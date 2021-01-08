A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.00

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 186524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

