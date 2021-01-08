Aave Trading Up 25.7% Over Last 7 Days (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Aave token can now be bought for about $111.55 or 0.00272499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, ABCC, Alterdice and IDEX. Over the last week, Aave has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $505.92 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00037441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00028729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,043.60 or 0.02549255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00023036 BTC.

Aave Profile

AAVE is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,105,528 tokens. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, ABCC, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Binance, Alterdice, Gate.io, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.