Aavegotchi (GHST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21.20 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $8.84 million and $21.20 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00038803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.47 or 0.00278714 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00028732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,087.25 or 0.02694404 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Aavegotchi Token Profile

Aavegotchi is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 23,277,853 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,277,889 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

Aavegotchi Token Trading

Aavegotchi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.