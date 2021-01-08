AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 40.0% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $1,725,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.42. 185,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,062,023. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64. The company has a market cap of $187.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

