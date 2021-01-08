AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

