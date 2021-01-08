Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.17

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and traded as low as $5.15. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 428,522 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter valued at $93,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWP)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

