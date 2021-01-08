Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) fell 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $24.44. 3,008,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,513,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.