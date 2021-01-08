Abyss Trading Up 37.8% This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 37.8% against the dollar. One Abyss token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market cap of $3.82 million and $107,760.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00037860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.59 or 0.00266511 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00028252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,046.03 or 0.02591039 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012125 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.