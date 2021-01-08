Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) COO Sells $176,569.06 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) COO Kenneth D. Attaway sold 8,563 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $176,569.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,158.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.64. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $21.70.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
