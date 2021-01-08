Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) COO Sells $176,569.06 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) COO Kenneth D. Attaway sold 8,563 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $176,569.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,158.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.64. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.