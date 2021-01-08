ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Sells $185,836.56 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, October 16th, Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $125,977.60.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,800. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,059,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,706,000 after acquiring an additional 499,407 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,370,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

