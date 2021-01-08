Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

ACCD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Accolade from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth $58,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth $5,896,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $2,594,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $23,073,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $13,449,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

