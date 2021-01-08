Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $57.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s current price.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $5,896,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,073,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth about $13,449,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

