Accor SA (AC.PA) (EPA:AC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.64

Accor SA (AC.PA) (EPA:AC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.64 and traded as high as $30.28. Accor SA (AC.PA) shares last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 620,092 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is €29.92 and its 200-day moving average is €25.64.

Accor SA (AC.PA) Company Profile (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

