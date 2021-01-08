Actinium (ACM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $246,366.10

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Actinium has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $246,366.10 and $275,188.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 27,501,450 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.