Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $34,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.13. 145,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,701. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $92.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.