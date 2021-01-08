Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.26 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, LBank, CoinTiger and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,268.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,247.42 or 0.03022713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.13 or 0.00421952 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.06 or 0.01063923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00353402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016895 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00158826 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009654 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LBank, CoinTiger, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

