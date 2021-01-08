ADAMANT Messenger 1-Day Volume Hits $1,293.00 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $984,201.17 and $1,293.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 94.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,946,297 coins and its circulating supply is 85,804,287 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

