AdEx Network (ADX) Price Up 4% This Week

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One AdEx Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $41.06 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00037695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00268217 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00028138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,037.99 or 0.02584626 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012169 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,230,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,087,945 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

