ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Price Up 5.1%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 12,631,222 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 4,969,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

ADT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. ADT’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ADT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,255 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ADT by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,683 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ADT by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,832 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

