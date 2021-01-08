Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Sets New 1-Year High at $170.75

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $170.75 and last traded at $169.77, with a volume of 11157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.30.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 362,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $46,706,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after buying an additional 234,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $25,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.