Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) (LON:AMS) Shares Gap Up to $239.50

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) (LON:AMS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $239.50, but opened at $249.50. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) shares last traded at $234.90, with a volume of 72,534 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £504.00 million and a P/E ratio of 38.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 236.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 224.25.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

