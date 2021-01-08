AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.
Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $22.66 on Friday. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $635.16 million, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 274.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 324.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
