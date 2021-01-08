Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ADYYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Adyen in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $2,073.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,154.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,829.75. Adyen has a 1 year low of $700.00 and a 1 year high of $2,487.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

