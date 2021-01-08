Adyen’s (ADYEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ADYEN. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €840.67 ($989.02).

