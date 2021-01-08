Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Get Aegon alerts:

AEG stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 76.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 179.6% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 62.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.