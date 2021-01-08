aelf Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. aelf has a total market cap of $66.95 million and $18.96 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00037317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00264203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.12 or 0.02504737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012229 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.