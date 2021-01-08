AEN Smart Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $56,734.00 (AENS)

AEN Smart Token (CURRENCY:AENS) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One AEN Smart Token token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. AEN Smart Token has a market cap of $4.30 million and $56,734.00 worth of AEN Smart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AEN Smart Token has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00103483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00435827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00217298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00048221 BTC.

About AEN Smart Token

AEN Smart Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 701,557,511 tokens. AEN Smart Token’s official website is www.aencoin.com

AEN Smart Token Token Trading

