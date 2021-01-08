Aeon Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $5,843.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.35 or 0.00347818 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000657 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars.

